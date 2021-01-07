Joyce Beatty speaks out after long night of riots and protest

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — We’re hearing more from our US Legislators one day after the chaos that ensued at our nation’s capital.

Representatives Stivers and Joyce Beatty sharing their experiences with us and how they felt moving forward with the electoral process following the storming on the building.

Both say they are trying to wrap their heads around what happened.

“I was absolutely frustrated with what I witnessed and was subjected to yesterday,” Beatty said.

Alarms ringing, being told to be quiet, barricade yourself, lay on the floor” she listed.

Stivers added, “I’m very angry with those individuals and they should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

Both disappointed, angered and hurt by what they say Wednesday but proud to continue the work the American people: certifying the electoral votes.

Stivers saying he would not be intimidated.

“I am a constitutional Republican and that’s why I voted no on the objections because I took an oath to the constitution of the united states. Not to a President, not to party, but to the constitution of our republic.”

Beatty frowned upon those that continued to object to specific state’s results.

“Far too many of our house members stood up and took us through what I thought was an unnecessary attack on the floor of the peoples house with the repeated falsehoods and mistruths about the certification process.”

Both also weighed in on impeachment.

Stivers saying, “I think we need to pay attention to what’s going on and make sure that the business of the country is happening for the next 13 days and the have that peaceful transition of power that the country voted for that the states certified that’s an important piece in the electoral college, and that congress counted last night it’s over.

Beatty is backing Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer who are calling for the President’s removal from office.

“He has placed this nation and its people in harm’s way. I think he is dangerous; I think he is having a very difficult time with losing the election,” Beatty said.