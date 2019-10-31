Journey, Pretenders tour coming to Columbus in 2020

LAS VEGAS, NM – MAY 03: Guitarist Neal Schon of Journey performs during the first night of the band’s second nine-show residency at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on May 3, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) and DUBLIN, IRELAND – OCTOBER 8: Singer Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders plays Vicar Street October 8, 2003 in Ireland, Dublin. (Photo by ShowBizIreland/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Journey is coming to Columbus next year.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group has announced they are bringing their 2020 tour with the Pretenders to Nationwide Arena on July 10, 2020.

Journey is heading on tour with Pretenders in 2020! General on sale starts Friday, November 8th at 10am local.American… Posted by Journey on Thursday, October 31, 2019

The 2020 five-month tour kicks off May 15 and ends in Bethel, New York on Sept. 12. The groups will perform in Cincinnati on June 29 and in Cleveland on June 30.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets for select shows beginning at 10 a.m. on Nov. 4.

Citi and other local presales start Nov. 5.

General admission tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 7.

Journey, which is known for hits such as ‘Don’t Stop Believin’ and ‘Faithfully,’ was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.

NEW YORK, NY – JULY 29: (L-R) keyboard player Jonathan Cain, guitar player Neal Schon, singer Arnel Pineda, drummer Deen Castronovo, and bass player Ross Valory of the band Journey performs\ at the 2011 Today Summer Concert series at Rockefeller Plaza on July 29, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The Pretenders, known for hits such as ‘Brass in Pocket’ and ‘Back on the Chain Gang,’ were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2005.

DUBLIN, IRELAND – OCTOBER 8: Singer Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders plays Vicar Street October 8, 2003 in Ireland, Dublin. (Photo by ShowBizIreland/Getty Images)

Journey and Pretenders Tour Dates

May 15, 2020 – Ridgefield, WA at Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

May 16 – George, WA at Gorge Amphitheatre

May 18 – Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena

May 20 – Boise, ID at ExtraMile Arena

May 21 – Salt Lake City, UT at USANA Amphitheatre

May 23 – Los Angeles, CA at The Forum

May 24 – Chula Vista, CA at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 26 – Anaheim, CA at Honda Center

May 27 – Concord, CA at Concord Pavilion

May 29 – Wheatland, CA at Toyota Amphitheatre

May 30 – Mountain View, CA at Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 1 – Phoenix, AZ at Ak-Chin Pavilion

June 2 – Albuquerque, NM at Isleta Amphitheater

June 4 – Denver, CO at Pepsi Center

June 6 – East Troy, WI at Alpine Valley Music Theatre

June 7 – St. Paul, MN at Xcel Energy Center

June 9 – Sioux Falls, SD at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

June 10 – Des Moines, IA at Wells Fargo Arena

June 19 – Oklahoma City, OK at Chesapeake Energy Arena

June 20 – Durant, OK at Choctaw Grand Theater

June 22 – Rogers, AR at Walmart AMP

June 24 – Memphis, TN at FedExForum

June 26 – St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 27 – Noblesville, IN at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

June 29 – Cincinnati, OH at Riverbend Music Center

June 30 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH at Blossom Music Center

July 2 – Moline, IL at TaxSlayer Center

July 3 – Tinley Park, IL at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 5 – Clarkston, MI at DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 8 – Grand Rapids, MI at Van Andel Arena

July 10 – Columbus, OH at Nationwide Arena

July 11 – Burgettstown, PA at KeyBank Pavilion

July 13 – Toronto, ON at Budweiser Stage

July 14 – Quebec City, PQ at Videotron Center

July 17 – Hartford, CT at XFINITY Theatre

July 18 – Darien Center, NY at Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 29 – Mansfield, MA at Xfinity Center

July 30 – Wantagh, NY at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 1 – Saratoga Springs, NY at Saratoga Performing Arts Center

August 2 – Bristow, VA at Jiffy Lube Live

August 4 – Holmdel, NJ at PNC Bank Arts Center

August 5 – Camden, NJ at BB&T Pavilion

August 7 – Virginia Beach, VA at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

August 8 – Charlotte, NC at PNC Music Pavilion

August 10 – Raleigh, NC at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

August 12 – Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena

August 13 – Atlanta, GA at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

August 21 – Tampa, FL at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 22 – West Palm Beach, FL at Coral Sky Amphitheatre

August 24 – Jacksonville, FL at VyStar Veterans Arena

August 26 – Orange Beach, AL at The Wharf

August 27 – New Orleans, LA at Smoothie King Center

August 29 – Bossier City, LA at CenturyLink Center

August 30 – Dallas, TX at Dos Equis Pavilion

September 2 – San Antonio, TX at AT&T Center

September 3 – Corpus Christi, TX at American Bank Center Arena

September 5 – Houston, TX at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

September 9 – Lexington, KY at Rupp Arena

September 11 – Hershey, PA at Hersheypark Stadium

September 12 – Bethel, NY at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Click here to see a full list of tour dates.