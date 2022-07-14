ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — Jonathan Bellar became the final member of his family to plead guilty to charges related to child sex abuse on Thursday.

Bellar pled guilty to endangering children, which is punishable by a sentence of 9-36 months and a $10,000 fine.

His parents, Robert Bellar, 55, and Deborah Bellar, 50, pleaded guilty in March to two felony charges each: engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and endangering children, according to a news release from the Athens County prosecuting attorney.

A judge sentenced Deborah to four years in prison and Robert to three years in prison.

Josiah Bellar, 24, pleaded guilty to felonious assault and child endangerment charges in November 2021.

An investigation into the couple began when a missing child resurfaced on Facebook under a false name, posting details of allegations against the Bellar family, including sexual assault, that occurred from 2008 to 2016, the prosecuting attorney’s office said.