Jose Madrid Salsa voluntarily recalls product at Ohio locations

ZANESVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Jose Madrid Salsa in Zanesville is voluntarily recalling its Strawberry Mild Salsa, according to the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

The recall was issued due to an undeclared anchovy allergen. ODA says, “people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to anchovy run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.”

According to ODA, the salsa was available for sale from March 26, 2018 to March 29, 2021 at farmers markets, josemadridsalsa.com, and the following central Ohio locations:

Adams Mills – Prater’s Highway Market

Columbus – Weiland’s Market

Lancaster – Lancaster Greenhouse

Mount Vernon – Collins Greenhouse

Powell – Maser’s Farm Market

West Mansfield – Fields Grocery

ODA says the issue was discovered during a routine inspection of the manufacturing facility. No illnesses have been reported.

Customers with an anchovy allergy or sensitivity should dispose of Jose Madrid Strawberry Mild Salsa immediately and contact the company for a replacement jar, according to ODA. Questions regarding the recall can contact Matthew Harlin at 740-521-4304.