Johnstown police searching for teen runaway

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSTOWN, OH (WCMH) — Police in Johnstown are asking for help locating a runaway teenager. 

According to the Johnstown Police Department’s Facebook page, 14-year-old Summer Bates Bennett was last seen leaving her home at about 1:50am, Tuesday.  

Summer is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, 140 pounds, with long brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hooded shirt, light blue tight stonewashed jeans and white shoes.  

Police ask anyone with information on Summer’s whereabouts to call the Johnstown Police Department at 740-967-0911 or 740-967-9911.  

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools