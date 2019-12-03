Johnstown police searching for teen runaway

JOHNSTOWN, OH (WCMH) — Police in Johnstown are asking for help locating a runaway teenager.

According to the Johnstown Police Department’s Facebook page, 14-year-old Summer Bates Bennett was last seen leaving her home at about 1:50am, Tuesday.

Summer is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, 140 pounds, with long brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hooded shirt, light blue tight stonewashed jeans and white shoes.

Police ask anyone with information on Summer’s whereabouts to call the Johnstown Police Department at 740-967-0911 or 740-967-9911.