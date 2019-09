JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WCMH) — The Johnstown Police Department is searching for a teenager with autism who went missing Thursday night.

According to police, 17-year-old Corey Wright went missing around 9 p.m. from the 200 block of Elm Street. He was last seen wearing a dark shirt and blue jeans. He was not wearing any shoes.

Anyone with information about Wright’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Johnstown Police Department at 740-967-0911.