John Glenn International Airport moves to 100% renewable energy sources

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — John Glenn Internation Airport has announced its sourcing 100% of its energy supply from renewable sources.

According to a release, the Columbus Regional Airport Authority expects to save nearly $13 million in energy costs, thanks to the collaboration with AEP and Worthington Energy Consultants. The agreement includes both John Glenn International Airport and Bolton Field.

“The nearly 24,000 passengers who travel daily through John Glenn International can feel good about the green energy powering their airport experience,” said Joe Nardone, President & CEO of the Columbus Regional Airport Authority. “With a new rental car facility opening in 2021, and with other airport developments in support of the growing Columbus Region, we appreciate our energy partners helping us move to 100 percent renewable energy.”

“We are thrilled to build upon our existing partnership with the Columbus Regional Airport Authority to support their mission and vision of connecting Ohio to the world in a sustainable way,” said Greg Hall, president, AEP Energy. “With our long-term, customized Integrated Renewable Energy solution, AEP Energy is able to power John Glenn Columbus International Airport and Bolton Field with clean, reliable and cost-effective energy.”

The move to renewable energy sources for both airports officially took effect in January.