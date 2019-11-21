John Glenn Columbus airport awarded more than $4 million for taxiway improvement

Breaking News
NFL upholds Myles Garrett’s indefinite suspension
WASHINGTON, D.C. – John Glenn Columbus International Airport has been awarded more than $4 million to rehabilitate the airport’s taxiway, Ohio U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown announced on Thursday.

Brown said in a press release the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program awarded the funds to the airport as part of the program’s effect to support projects that improve airport safety, capacity, security and environmental impact.

Ohio airports are vital to supporting travel and commerce in the state,” said Brown. “This investment will help to ensure the safety of John Glenn Columbus International Airport for residents and businesses for years to come.”

The FAA supports public-use airports included in the National Plan of Integrated Airport Systems (NPIAS) through the AIP.

Click here for more information about the FAA’s AIP.

