FORT WORTH, TX (WCMH) — The “Tiger King” has reached out to an Ohio native to get out of federal prison. That Ohio native just happens to be the NFL’s highest-paid player.

Joseph Maldonado, also known as “Joe Exotic” or “Tiger King,” posted a letter on social media Wednesday evening to Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. The letter, addressed incorrectly to “Joe Burrows,” asks the Athens native to help raise $20,000 to hire attorneys to get him out of federal prison.

“I see the news, magazines, as well as yourself calling you the Tiger King,” the letter reads at the start. “I have been the Tiger King before you got out of high school. Tiger King is my trademark and my intellectual property.”

Maldonado, who was the subject of the 2020 Netflix series “Tiger King,” is serving a 21-year federal sentence after being convicted on multiple charges, including a murder-for-hire plot against wildlife park rival Carole Baskin, as well as violations of the Endangered Species Act.

Earlier this year, he announced he would be running for president as a Democratic candidate and said with Burrow’s help, they can work together to “stop animals from being in a cage.”

“How about doing a good deed and helping me raise $20,000 for a down payment to hire attorneys?” Maldonado wrote in the letter. “Maybe paying it forward, God might help you get to the Super Bowl this year and I could go home for Christmas.”

Burrow’s fourth season as the Bengals starting QB is underway after signing the richest contract in NFL history, worth $275 million.