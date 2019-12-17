Joe Burrow Heisman speech leads to more than $360k raised for Athens County Food Pantry

Live Now
ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fundraiser sparked by Joe Burrow’s Heisman acceptance speech has raised more than $360,000.

On Saturday, LSU quarterback, and Athens, Ohio native, Joe Burrow won the most prestigious award in college football; the Heisman trophy.  During his speech, he mentioned the high rate of poverty in his hometown in Athens County.

“Coming from southeast Ohio it’s a very impoverished area and the poverty rate is almost two times the national average. There’s so many people there that don’t have a lot and I’m up here for all those kids in Athens and Athens County that go home to not a lot of food on the table, hungry after school. You guys can be up here, too,” an emotional Burrow said during the ceremony. 

A fundraiser set up in response to Burrow’s speech raised more than $367,000 for the Athens County Food Pantry as of 1 p.m. Tuesday. More than 10,000 people have made donations.

