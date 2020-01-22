Joe Burrow gets his namesake steak during visit to Columbus Jeff Ruby Steakhouse

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — National Champion quarterback Joe Burrow was in Columbus enjoying a steak named in his honor.

According to a tweet by restaurateur Jeff Ruby, Burrow visited his Columbus steakhouse location in order to be the first person to order the Steak Burrow.

Guess who’s having the very first Steak Burrow at @TheRealJeffRuby Steakhouse Columbus? Great young man. Thanks for coming @Joe_Burrow10 pic.twitter.com/ynn1gPPIBL — Jeff Ruby (@TheRealJeffRuby) January 22, 2020

The Steak Burrow, according to the RubyCulinary Twitter account, is a 16 ounce Blackened Prime Rib with Creole Crawfish Sauce.

The steakhouse will donate $9 from every steak sold to the Athens County Food Pantry, which Burrow championed in his Heisman Trophy speech.

Currently, the steak is only available at the restaurant chain’s Cincinnati location, located at 700 Walnut Street, but it seems an exception was made for Burrow. After all, it is his steak.