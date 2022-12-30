COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Every year, Google releases its top search terms for the past 12 months and 2022’s AFC champions made cameos in the list.

Google’s 2022 Year in Search was revealed in early December and the Cincinnati Bengals and its quarterback Joe Burrow both were among the top searched sports terms of 2022. The Athens native was the third most-searched athlete in the United States after guiding the Bengals to its first Super Bowl appearance in over 30 years.

The only other athletes that people searched for more on Google in the United States were Serena Williams, who hinted at her retirement from tennis in August, and the top-searched athlete being former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown, who has appeared in the news multiple times for various accusations, including being wanted for domestic violence in early December.

Despite the Bengals losing to the Los Angeles Rams in February’s Super Bowl, Cincinnati was one spot ahead of the Rams as the fourth most searched sports team in America with the top three being the Philadelphia Phillies (MLB’s NL champions), the Boston Celtics (NBA’s East champions), and the Golden State Warriors (NBA champions).

Outside of sports, the most-searched overall term of 2022 was Wordle, the popular word game that went viral and was acquired by the New York Times in January. Among the top-five most searched terms globally included Ukraine, Queen Elizabeth and two Indian cricket matches during Fall’s T20 World Cup.

While the Ukraine-Russia war and Queen Elizabeth’s death were the two most searched news stories of 2022, behind them were world election results, winning numbers for the Powerball, which had a $2 billion jackpot in November, and monkeypox. The most searched person of the year was Johnny Depp, who was awarded $10 million in June during his libel lawsuit against Amber Heard.

Year in Search Highlights

Top News (USA) – Election Results

Top “How to help…” (USA) – How to help Ukraine?

Top Movie Search (USA) – Encanto

Top Musician/Band (USA) – Adam Levine

Top “Near me” (USA) – Gas prices near me

Top Song (USA) – “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Encanto

Top TV Show (USA/Global) – Euphoria

Top Athlete (Global) – Novak Djokovic

Top Movie (Global) – Thor: Love and Thunder

Top Sports Term (Global) – World Cup