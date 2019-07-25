Joe Biden leads President Trump in Ohio by 8 points, polls says

CINCINNATI — Former Vice President Joe Biden has an eight-point lead over President Donald Trump in Ohio, according to the newest poll from Connecticut’s Quinnipiac University.

Several other Democratic candidates trail the president slightly in a state where Trump won by eight points in 2016.

Biden leads Trump 50 percent to 42 percent in the critical swing state, the poll states, the only Democratic candidate to top the Republican incumbent.

VIEW THE FULL POLL HERE.

Women, black voters and independents give Biden the lead, the poll states, with Biden leading 53 percent to Trump’s 40 percent among women, as men are split with 46 percent for Biden and 45 percent for Trump. The poll states white voters lean toward Trump, 48 for Trump, 45 for Biden, but black voters are decisively pro Biden.

Among the 1,431 voters surveyed, most voters – 58 percent – said they are better off financially today than they were in 2016, as 22 percent say they are worse off.

The poll was conduced between July 17 and 22, surveying Ohio voters via phone with a margin of error of 3.2 percent.

In general election matchups with Trump, the incumbent would get 46 percent of the vote compared with 45 percent if challengers Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders or Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren were on the ballot, the poll states.

If California Sen. Kamala Harris or South Bend Mayor Pet Buttigieg were on the ballot, the poll states the Democrats would get 44 percent of the vote and Trump would get 44 percent.

Against New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, Trump has a slight lead of 44 percent to Booker’s 43 percent.