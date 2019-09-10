Job fair for veterans set for Friday in Polaris

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The job search can be challenging for anyone, especially for veterans struggling to keep a roof over their heads.

The National Veterans Memorial and Museum is stepping up to help.

The museum’s upcoming hiring event — this Friday at Topgolf in Polaris — is expected to give thousands of veterans jobs.

Veteran Mike Roe wishes there were more programs like the when he exited the military.

“There were some companies that were started up by military people that are big-name around the area that were not even giving me the time of day,” he said. “I didn’t give up.”

Roe eventually landed on his feet and isn’t struggling to care for his fiancé and child.

Seven years later, other veterans are having similar struggles.

Lt. General Mike Ferriter, president and CEO of the National Veterans Memorial and Museum, said veterans will interview in a laidback setting.

“The veterans will come and their interview will be while hitting golf balls, using what they call the language of play to get everyone comfortable,” Ferriter said. “We will get these young men and women some great jobs.”

More than 2,000 jobs will be up for grabs. Various types of jobs from major companies including Batel, Ohio Health, and COTA will have open positions for veterans.

Knowing other veterans are being given the kind of chance he wasn’t warms Roe’s heart.

“It gives me hope that other people coming out won’t have to deal with what I had to deal with and the service members prior to me,” Roe said.

“I’m also told veterans, at times, tend to be too qualified for many positions they’re going after,” he said.

The event is Friday, Sept. 13, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Topgolf, 2000 Ikea Way, Columbus.