Jewish New Year begins at sundown

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Sunday evening at sundown (7:17 p.m., locally) marks the start of the Jewish New Year, or High Holidays, and the beginning of Rosh Hashanah (“head of the year”).

The New Year combines both celebration and a time of renewal and deep introspection. The “Ten Days of Repentance” are a period of reflection and offering prayers for forgiveness.

The High Holidays culminate on Yom Kippur, which begins at sundown on Tuesday, Oct. 8, the holiest day of the Jewish calendar. On this day, many Jews will pray at home and in the synagogue, hearing the sound of the Shofar (ram’s horn) in the worship service, and some will fast for 24 hours.

A familiar custom is eating apples that are dipped in honey, which symbolizes wishes for a sweet year ahead at family gatherings. The tradition welcomes the New Year by seeking opportunities for growth and make amends through good deeds (mitzvot).

The Jewish calendar year 5780 commences at sundown on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.

NBC4 would like to wish all who celebrate a Shanah Tovah.