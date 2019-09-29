Jewish High Holidays bring renewed concerns about safety

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — With the Jewish New Year starting Sunday, security concerns are top of mind for many in the faith.

Sunday evening at sundown marked the start of the Jewish New Year, or High Holidays, and the beginning of Rosh Hashanah (“head of the year”).

Within the past year, there have been multiple attacks and threats on synagogues and Jewish community centers across the country.

About a month ago, a man was arrested after allegedly threatening a shooting at a community center in Youngstown.

Security has become common for all kinds of faith groups, but with two attacks on Jewish synagogues in the last year, security is top of mind here in Ohio.

One person was killed and three injured at the Poway synagogue in California in April of this year. In October of 2018, 11 people were killed and six other worshipers were injured when a gunman opened fire at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.

Joel Marcovitch, CEO of Jewish Columbus, said he’s grateful for the money put into the state operating budget to assist all faith groups with offsetting costs of private security.

Jewish Columbus is taking $500,000 and spending it on off duty police officers so there is a presence at all Jewish facilities in Columbus.

“It’s bringing a lot of comfort to folks so, again, we want to make sure that people enjoy their holidays,” Marcovitch said. “I mean this is America, this is a wonderful country, but you also have to be, you know, careful and cautious about what’s out there.”

Rosh Hashanah is a time of celebration and reflection, and Marcovitch said Jews can focus on both because of the security in place to keep them safe in Columbus.

The New Year combines both celebration and a time of renewal and deep introspection. The “Ten Days of Repentance” are a period of reflection and offering prayers for forgiveness.

The High Holidays culminate on Yom Kippur, which begins at sundown on Tuesday, Oct. 8, the holiest day of the Jewish calendar. On this day, many Jews will pray at home and in the synagogue, hearing the sound of the Shofar (ram’s horn) in the worship service, and some will fast for 24 hours.