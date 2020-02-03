Jerod Smalley ranks the commercials during the Big Game

This undated image provided by Jeep shows Bill Murray reprises his role as Phil Connors from the 1993 film “Groundhog Day,” in a scene from the company’s 2020 Super Bowl NFL football spot. (Jeep via AP)

“TOUCHDOWN, KAN-SAS CITY!!!!”

Channeling legendary Chiefs announcer Mitch Holthus, congrats to KC for a well deserved and long overdue championship.

As is our Super Bowl tradition, I watched the game with a group of friends (including advertising and marketing professionals) to pass judgement on the Super Bowl ads. And this year we determined it to be a banner year for entertaining/memorable messaging. Here’s the hits, the near-hits and the total misses.

DISCLAIMER: There are no right/wrong answers, merely opinions.

TOP TEN

10. Tom Brady Hulu (I’m coming back)—Not only clever, but newsworthy.

9. John Legend/Chrissy Teigen for Genesis—Old Luxury meets new luxury

8. Rocket Mortgage/Jason Momoa: At least I know good muscle sleeves will same me from going to the gym tomorrow.

7. Weather Tech dog ad—This ad was great, but it makes the list because it drove so much media attention all week as people wanted to learn more about how this ad came to be.

6. Hyundai Smaht Pahk: Wicked funny and clevah.

5. Doritos/Old Town Road—I have notoriously despised Doritos ads for years, but this one made me laugh. Two notable appearances—Sam Elliott (with his magical mustache) and Billy Ray Cyrus. Fairly clever idea and execution.

4. Google/photos of Loretta: Didn’t think I’d be crying in the 2nd quarter of the Super Bowl and staring at the eventual demise of my loved ones… but here we are.

3. Reese’s Take 5— Get your head our of your… you know. So, so funny.

2. Groundhog Day/Jeep — Ned was there, and so was the Groundhog. AND IT WAS GROUNDHOG DAY in real life! BIG win for Jeep. And Bill Murray says this will be the only commercial he ever does, so enjoy it.

1. NFL 100th Anniversary—ok, they had a slight edge of having the perfect time slot to do this, but the brilliant integration of having the kids run onto the field live before the game, combined with the remarkable roster of NFL legends in the ad, made it a picture-perfect message to start the game. Take it to the house, young man.

HONORABLE MENTION:

—Little Caesar’s delivery: welcome back Dwight K. Schrute!!

—Pepsi Zero Sugar: the cola wars are always heated but the Pepsi folks fired some darts in this one.

—Facebook groups: I wanna rock, indeed.

—Jimmy Fallon Michelob Ultra: Any ad using Olympic legend Usain Bolt wins big.

WORST OF THE DAY:

—Pringle’s stacks cartoon. Not sure this sold one container of potato chips.

—Scorsese and Jonah Hill for Coke Energy. Of course they’d be best friends, right? What were they thinking?

—Avacados shopping network with Molly Ringwald. I’ve loved the Avacados ads the past few years but this one lacked… flavor.