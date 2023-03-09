COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – NBC4 is pleased to announce that Jerod Smalley will become NBC4’s new First at 4 anchor, joining Jennifer Bullock on weekdays at 4 p.m.

Jerod Smalley has served as Sports Director at NBC4 since 2006 and added anchor duties for NBC4 at 5 in July 2022. He first joined the sports team at NBC4 in 2004.

In his career, he’s covered events around the world, including the 2016 Rio Olympics, Super Bowls, NBA Finals, World Series and multiple Ohio State national championship appearances.

Jerod has been named Ohio’s best anchor (news, weather or sports) six times by the Associated Press. He and the NBC4 sports team have won numerous awards for their local sports coverage. Jerod previously worked at WSAZ-TV in Huntington, West Virginia, and KSNT-TV in Topeka, Kansas.

Jerod’s a proud dad of sons Brady and Tyler, who are both diagnosed with autism. Jerod launched a campaign at the station to promote autism acceptance and to raise money for research and educational programs.

He anchors NBC4‘s “The Autism Puzzle,” featuring compelling local stories about people living with autism. He and the station have earned four regional Emmy Awards for “The Autism Puzzle.” Jerod serves on the committee for Walk Now For Autism Speaks in Columbus and is a board member of OCALI and the OHSAA. Jerod also co-emcee’s the Annual American Heart Association Heart Walk with Bullock; both have experienced heart issues and bring awareness to the issues of heart health and stroke prevention.

Smalley was a state shot put champion in West Virginia and went on to compete at Marshall University, where he graduated with Magna Cum Laude honors in 2001.

Jerod will start immediately as First at 4 anchor. Jerod will continue his duties as NBC4 Sports Director until a new sports director is announced.