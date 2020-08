MARION, Ohio (WCMH)--A jury convicted Rodney Fulton of two counts of rape, abduction, gross sexual imposition and sexual battery of a child under the age of 10.

"Fulton was a caregiver for this child and instead of protecting her, he chose to victimize her," said Marion County Prosecutor Ray Grogan in a news release. "His actions are completely reprehensible and he deserves to spend the rest of his life in prison."