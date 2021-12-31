COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Welcome back, Jennifer!

Anchor Jennifer Bullock is returning to NBC4 on Monday, Jan. 3. She will join co-anchor Brad Johansen for First at 4 and NBC4 at 5 every weekday afternoon. She will resume her role leading the Better Call 4 team as well.

Jennifer took time away from NBC4 in October. She was pregnant with her third child, but the baby, Miles Owen, was “born sleeping,” as she described in a Facebook post.

“He was absolutely beautiful. All of his tiny features so perfect. But there was no breath in his lungs, and no rhythm in his heart,” she wrote.

Jennifer spent the holiday season with her family. She and her husband, Gerald, are also parents to Noah and Harper. She chronicled some of her moments of grieving on her Facebook page.

At Christmas, she wrote of Miles, “I know he’ll be with us on Christmas… not in the way I expected… but he’ll be here. He’ll see how crazy his brother, sister and cousin are, and I’m sure he’ll laugh along with us.”

Jennifer also took part in the NBC4 staff reading of “A Visit From St. Nicholas.”

The loss of a child during pregnancy or at birth is something many families experience but often not talk about. If you or someone you care about has endured this experience, you can learn about where to find support at these links: