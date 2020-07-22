Jennifer Bullock named NBC4’s weekend evening anchor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4’s Jennifer Bullock is taking on a new role at the station. Starting Saturday, July 25 Jennifer will be moving to the anchor desk as the new weekend evening anchor. Viewers can watch NBC4’s weekend news Saturdays at 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. and Sundays at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.

The announcement was made on “NBC4 Today.” Monica Day, Matt Barnes and Bob Nunnally took a moment to congratulate Jennifer.

“It was really one of those opportunities I could not pass up,” Jennifer shared with viewers and the morning team. “I’m really excited, a little bittersweet, of course, I’m going to miss my morning team, but I’ll still be around so you’re still going to see me.”

Jennifer is a graduate of the Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University and began her career as a news producer before becoming Traffic Anchor for “NBC4 Today.”

NBC4 News Director Denise Eck is thrilled to make the announcement, calling Jennifer, “a smart, seasoned journalist.”

Morning viewers will still be able to see Jennifer on “NBC4 Today” a few days a week while the station searches for a new Traffic Anchor.