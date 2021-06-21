Jeni’s scoop shops offering free ice cream for first day of summer

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams will be offering free scoops Monday to celebrate the first day of summer.  

Jeni’s scoop shops nationwide will be offering free ice cream, as well as some summer swag, from 7 p.m. until close, Monday.  

“We can’t wait to welcome you all back into our scoop shops! This is going to be the kickoff celebration summer deserves,” a post on Jeni’s Facebook page reads.  

The North Market location, as well as Nashville Farmer’s Market, Armitage, and Sparkman Wharf shops will be closed for the event. 

