Jeni’s Ice Cream issues recall for non-dairy ice cream due to milk allergen

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream has issued a mandatory recall of a non-dairy frozen dessert because of an undeclared milk allergen.

Three batches of pints of Jeni’s Cold Brew with Coconut Cream non-fairy frozen desserts are being recalled because of the possible milk allergen.

The dessert was distributed nationwide to grocery stores, in Jeni’s scoop shops, and online.

The recalled pints can be identified by the following codes on the bottom of the pint container:

19-016

19-086

19-154

No other Jeni’s products are impacted by the recall.

Customers who have purchased the product are urged to dispose of the pint and send a photo showing the batch code to Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams for an exchange or full refund.

Customers can email the company at contact@jenis.com, or call 614-488-3224 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“We have strict sourcing rules and inspections in place so that we can ensure safe, vegan offerings,” said John Lowe, Jeni’s CEO, in a statement. “We have isolated the issue to the sorbet swirl in the flavor. Our investigation is ongoing, but we strongly suspect that a dry ingredient, used only in this flavor, came into contact with dairy powder as the dry ingredient was being produced for us in a partner’s facility.”