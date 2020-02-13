Jeni Britton Bauer featured nationally on ‘Today’ show

Breaking News
Undoubtedly Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream is one of the most iconic brands in central Ohio.
Jeni Britton Bauer was just 22 years old when she opened her first shop in North Market. Her business has had a lot of success — and failures.

This morning NBC’s Jill Martin showcased that through the “She Made It” series on the “Today” show.

Jeni reflected, “I think a lot about this idea of blazing your own path. You’re gonna fall, it’s going to be hard. And every time you make that sort of stumble or something doesn’t work, you now have information that everybody else doesn’t have. Something that’s unique in the world. You have to keep going.”

