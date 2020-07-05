Jefferson Township crash leaves one dead, another in critical condition

Local News

by: NBC4 staff

Posted: / Updated:
sirens generic_35935

NBC4 Jobs

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – Deputies are investigating a crash that left one person dead and another in critical condition in Jefferson Township, Sunday evening.

A witness called deputies at about 7:23 p.m. to report a blue 2004 Ford Explorer was having trouble maintaining their lane while driving east on Havens Corners Road.

The witness then stated they saw the Ford sideswipe, a white 2014 Nissan Murano, and then strike a black 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee, head-on, in the area of Mann Rd

According to deputies, the driver of the Ford, Stephanie Wears, 57, of Etna, and the 49-year-old driver of the Jeep were found in critical condition.  

Both drivers were taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital where Wears was pronounced deceased at 7:57 p.m.

Deputies say the driver of the Nissan wasn’t injured in the crash.  

Deputies continue to investigate and ask anyone with information related to this crash to call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Unit at 614-525-6113.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools