COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It’s time to invite in 2022 and beat the winter blahs. Here are activities to line up fresh fun.

Through Jan. 1: City-wide Kwanzaa Celebration at the Ohio History Connection.

Jan. 1: Rear View Mirror 5k (In-person and virtual). Who doesn’t want to put 2021 into the past? Sign up to celebrate the end to a challenging year. Powell area.

Jan. 7: Ice & Fire First Friday. Main Street, Delaware. Warm yourself by the fire as you enjoy the art of ice sculpting. Fire barrels and an ice sculptor will be downtown for your enjoyment. 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Jan. 7-8: Columbus Symphony’s 7th annual Russian Winter Festival. Ravel’s orchestration of Mussorgsky’s piano suite, Pictures at an Exhibition, and Stravinsky’s acclaimed ballet and orchestral concert work, The Rite of Spring. Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.) on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 7 and 8, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.columbussymphony.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Jan. 8: Women Creating Change with Judge Monica Hawkins and political strategist Jessica Byrd. Ohio History Connection, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Jan. 9: Ohio Theatre Join the Columbus Symphony in a New Year’s Family Celebration!! This concert, perfect for kids 2-8, will have them dancing and celebrating to music. 3:00 p.m.

Jan. 14-16: Orpheus in the Underworld: A hilarious spoof of Opera, Modesty and French Society. Mees Hall, Capital University. East Mound Street, Bexley, Ohio 43209. $10.00. 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 14 and 15. 3 p.m. on Jan. 16.

Jan. 21-22: Columbus Winter Beerfest. Convention Center, 400 North High Street. 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Columbus’s largest craft beer festival is in its twelfth year. 130 breweries. Restaurant options and food trucks. Tickets range in price from $25 for the designated driver to $60 day of the event.

Jan. 21-23: Russian Winter Festival Concert. If anyone can do winter, it’s the Russians. Returning from his sold-out performances with the Columbus Symphony in 2018, the American Israeli pianist Inon Barnatan performs Rachmaninoff’s epic Piano Concerto No. 3.. Friday and Saturday 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets range in price.

Jan. 25: Annual Gala and Awards, The Strand Theatre, 28 E. Winter St., Delaware. Enjoy a variety of hors d’oeuvres, beer, and wine from local downtown businesses to celebrate Main Street Delaware’s past year of accomplishments; honor 2021 award winners. Gather at 5:30 p.m., program begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 for one or $90 for two. Only 150 tickets.