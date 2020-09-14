Jackson man indicted on voyeurism, burglary charges in Athens Co.

ATTHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Jackson man was indicted Monday on 12 counts tied to alleged voyeurism, menacing and burglary in June, incidents that were shared across social media.

Trea Benedict, 22, was indicted on seven felony and five misdemeanor charges by an Athens County Grand Jury.

According to Athens County Prosecuting Attorney Keller J. Blackburn, social media account in and around Athens shared video and photos of a man in the North High Street area allegedly loitering near a home and removed security cameras from the premises.

Beginning in early June, residents of a North High Street home reported hearing and seeing someone around their home on several occasions, Blackburn wrote in a statement announcing the indictment. The home’s occupants reported a camera flash from outside a window at least once, Blackburn wrote.

Trea Benedict

The incidents continued through July until Benedict was arrested in August.

Investigators also said they allegedly found photos of one of the victims on Benedict’s telephone.

Benedict’s fingerprints were allegedly found at the scene, Blackburn said.

Social media posts by the Athens Police Department about the incident were shared more than 500 times.

Benedict was previously convicted of voyeurism and menacing by stalking as a teenager, and was convicted of attempted burglary in Lorain County in 2018 after following a woman home and trying to get into her home, a charge for which Benedict is currently on probation, according to Blackburn’s statement.

Benedict is facing the following charges:

Engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony

Burglary, a second-degree felony

Two counts of attempted burglary, a third-degree felony

Two counts with tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony

Menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony

Two counts of petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor

A second-degree misdemeanor count of voyeurism

Two third-degree misdemeanor counts of voyeurism

Benedict is currently being held in the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail. He is set to be arraigned in Athens County Common Pleas Court Wednesday.