Jackson County man flown to hospital following motorcycle crash

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 24-year old Jackson County man crashed his motorcycle on State Route 327 near milepost 5 around 9 p.m. Friday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Melvin Waldron of Wellston was taken to Holzer Medical Center immediately following the crash, then was flown by Medflight to Saint Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.

Troopers say Waldron’s 1999 Yamaha YZF-R6 drove across the center line and off the left side of State Route 327. The motorcycle struck a ditch and overturned, then slid back onto the roadway before coming to rest.

The crash remains under investigation.

