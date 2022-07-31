JACKSON, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead and another is injured after being ejected from a Jeep in Jackson County.

Around 11 p.m. Saturday, 19-year-old Rogan Vickers, of Wellston, was driving southbound in a Jeep Wrangler on State Route 327 near Mile Post 8 when he drove off the right side of the road and hit a guardrail, according to a news release from the Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Vickers reentered the roadway only to hit a guardrail a second time, ejecting him and his passenger from the car, the OSHP said. The 19-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger suffered non-fatal injuries and was life-flighted to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center for treatment, according to the release.

Neither Vickers nor his passenger were wearing seat belts, and the OSHP said it suspects alcohol impairment contributed to the crash.