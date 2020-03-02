Jack and Suzi Hanna named Red Cross Humanitarians of the Year

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Jack and Suzi Hanna were honored Monday by the American Red Cross of Central Ohio as Humanitarians of the Year.

The award is given to those who exhibit great humanitarian concern and who have made our community a better place to live and work.

“For more than 40 years in Columbus, Jack and Suzi have brought wildlife and conservation education to audiences around the world through Jack’s countless TV appearances, speeches, and their three award-winning TV series: Jack Hanna’s Animal Adventures, Into the Wild and Wild Countdown,” the Red Cross said.

The award is sponsored by Nationwide.

“The American Red Cross of Central Ohio Humanitarian of the Year award is a fitting tribute to the extensive community impact led by Jack and Suzi Hanna. Their focus on conservation and wildlife education has made a positive difference not only in Central Ohio, but across the nation and around the world,” said Nationwide CEO Kirt Walker.