It’s time to Go Red to raise awareness for heart disease in women

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Today, it’s time to go red in order to raise awareness of the threat of heart disease in women and ways women can lower their risks.

It’s National Wear Red Day with a campaign called “Go Red For Women.”

Heart disease is the number one killer of women and claims the lives of nearly half a million women every year.

Women can have different heart disease symptoms from men.

In addition to awareness, the American Heart Association is raising money for the cause with a goal of $2.5 million.

Readers can donate at goredforwomen.org.

To show your support, readers can also post their red outfit to social media using the hashtags #GoRedWearRed and #WearRedDay.