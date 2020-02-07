1  of  8
Closings and Delays
Coshocton County Fairfield County Gallia County Guernsey County Jackson County Morgan County Perry County Vinton County

It’s time to Go Red to raise awareness for heart disease in women

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Today, it’s time to go red in order to raise awareness of the threat of heart disease in women and ways women can lower their risks.

It’s National Wear Red Day with a campaign called “Go Red For Women.”

Heart disease is the number one killer of women and claims the lives of nearly half a million women every year.

Women can have different heart disease symptoms from men.

In addition to awareness, the American Heart Association is raising money for the cause with a goal of $2.5 million.

Readers can donate at goredforwomen.org.

To show your support, readers can also post their red outfit to social media using the hashtags #GoRedWearRed and #WearRedDay.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools