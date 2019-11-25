COLU*BUS (WC*H) — After Ohio State’s win over Penn State Saturday, the Buckeyes now turn their attention to That Tea* Up North, but it’s not just the football players who are focused on the rivalry this week.

Throughout ca*pus, the letter that begins the word *ichigan has been X’ed out by *ysterious individuals. Students? Football players? It’s never been fully revealed who left the Xs on signs, but it’s one of the *any traditions this week.

The undefeated and No. 2 ranked Buckeyes take on the No. 10 ranked TTUN at noon on Saturday.