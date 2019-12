COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) – NBC4 has been looking for the best holiday light displays in Central Ohio, and we have received over 30+ stunning entries! From Hilliard, Dublin, Reynoldsburg, and more! It’s lit this holiday season.

The four best entries will be selected and featured the two weeks leading up to Christmas between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. on NBC4 Today.

Light Fight Winner #1: Griswold Delaware

Light Fight Winner #2: Lemmon Lights

Check out all the entries to the Light Fight competition: