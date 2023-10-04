COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Every cellphone in the United States will receive a text message at 2:20 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday. No need to panic because it will just be a test.

The Federal Emergency Advancement Agency (FEMA) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) are conducting this test on all phones, televisions, and radios on Wednesday to “ensure that the systems continues to be effective means of warning the public about emergencies, particularly those on the national level.”

The test is to examine the Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) and Emergency Alert System (EAS) networks. The WEA test will be directed to all consumer cell phones and be just the second one ever to test all cell phones. Cell towers will broadcast the test for 30 minutes.

The message on your phone will read: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

If your phone settings are in Spanish, it will display the same message translated: “ESTA ES UNA PRUEBA del Sistema Nacional de Alerta de Emergencia. No se neccesita acción.”

This is the first time since Aug. 11, 2021, this “presidential alert system” has been tested on cellular devices.

The EAS test will be the seventh ever nationwide to all televisions and radios. It will last one minute and read as follows: “This is a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, covering the United States from 14:20 to 14:50 hours ET. This is only a test. No action is required by the public.”

FEMA says the only way the test will be postponed will be due to “widespread severe weather or other significant events.” The backup testing date is Oct. 11.