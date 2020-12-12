It’s a girl! New white rhinoceros calf born at The Wilds

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Wilds at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium welcomed a new baby girl this past week.

A female white rhinoceros calf was born in the rhinos’ large, heated barn during the morning hours Wednesday, Dec. 9.

The zoo reports the calf and her mother, 9-year-old Kifaru, who was also born at The Wilds, are doing well and continue to bond, adding the first-time mother is being attentive and providing great care for the calf.

The calf is the 23rd white rhinoceros born at The Wilds.

The calf’s father is Roscoe, a 16-year-old rhino who was born at the Knoxville Zoo and has been living at The Wilds since 2014. The new calf is his fifth.

According to the zoo, The Wilds is the only facility outside of Africa that has had rhinos born four and five generations removed from their wild-born ancestors, with the new calf being the fifth fifth-generation white rhino born in Columbus.

Counting another species of rhino, Asian one-horned rhinos, the calf marks the 31st rhino born at The Wilds since 2004.

The white rhino population had dwindled to an estimated 50-200 individuals at the beginning of the 20th century, but through conservation efforts, the population of white rhinos in their native range in Africa has rebounded to about 20,400 animals. However, the species remains classified as near threatened by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

The new calf’s name will be announced soon.