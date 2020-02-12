It has been 3,000 days since ❌ichigan has beat Ohio State

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– 3,000 days, 98 and a half months, 8 years– however you want to put it (maybe even a lifetime), it has been nearly a decade since the Ohio State Buckeyes football team has lost to their rival Michigan Wolverines.

In the 117 all-time meetings, Michigan leads 58-51-6, but since the year 2000, Ohio State has won 16 of the matchups.

The last time Michigan won was back in 2011. Adele’s “Rolling in the Deep” was the number one song that year, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2,” the highest-grossing movie, and you probably didn’t see too many UM fans gloating about their victory on their Instagram stories, because those weren’t a thing yet.

