Is it safe to wear contacts during the Coronavirus outbreak?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Should contact users wear lenses during the coronavirus pandemic? Dr. Randy McLaughlin is an Optometrist at OSU and he wants to help clear the air.

“There is no scientific evidence that it’s problematic to wear contact lens,” noted Dr. McLaughlin. Dr. McLaughlin along with the team at the Ophthalmology Department at OSU have researched everything there has to do with Covid19 and your eyes.

He says they’re staying up to date on any new developments and educating themselves daily. Dr. McLaughlin says you don’t necessarily need to ditch the glasses because of COVID19.

“Our most precious sense is our sense of sight and we want to keep that healthy.” Yes, contact users touch their eyes more but as long as you practice good hygiene, you should be okay. “This is a time to revisit the absolute proper way to take care of your contact lens,” notes Dr. McLaughlin.

“Number one is when you’re putting lenses in you’re going to touch you’re facing so it’s important to wash your hands thoroughly and dry your hands thoroughly.”

If you wear two-week lenses, never reuse the solution, clean and dry your lens case as well. Dr. McLaughlin says, “Do not wear contact lenses if you show any signs of any type of sickness certainly the COVID19 virus.”

He says that a good option is daily lenses because they’re used once and thrown out. And just a friendly reminder to never sleep in your contacts, especially right now.

“If you have any change in your vision, any eye pain or redness the first thing is don’t wear your contact lenses.”