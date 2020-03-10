Is Coronavirus in Columbus? 2 being tested in Franklin County

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — According to Columbus Public Health, two people are being tested for COVID-19 coronavirus in Franklin County.

Public Health Director Dr. Mysheika Roberts revealed the number of tests in the county during a conference call with Mayor Andrew Ginther and public health officials.

Dr. Roberts expects to see results by the end of the week.

Fifteen people are being tested across the state, according to the latest numbers from the Ohio Department of Health.

“We know its arrival in Columbus is not if but when. We started preparations weeks ago. Disruption is coming and we are prepared,” said Mayor Ginther. “The current situation is changing by the hour. We’ll continue to evolve in real time to keep visitors and residents healthy.”

The city is working with employers on preventative measures like telecommuting and limiting travel.

OhioHealth Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said the four medical centers in Columbus have been preparing for years to be ready for an infectious disease like COVID19.

Dr. Roberts said the state’s capacity to test for the virus is expanding.

“We are expecting more testing kits from the CDC at state labs this week. Other facilities like Labcorp and Quest can also test right now,” said Roberts.