KENTON, Ohio (WCMH) – Crime scene investigators are breaking down the evidence in the trial against a Hardin County man accused of kidnapping and raping a seven-year-old girl last November.

Investigators from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation took the stand Wednesday to recall the cold November night when the victim was found after a two-day search.

Prosecutors showed images and evidence from the abandoned farmhouse where a deputy found the child locked in a filthy basement.

The prosecutor worked to connect the suspect, Charles Castle, to that house, which did not belong to him. The prosecutor also tried to connect the victim to Castle’s minivan and the RV he lived in.

“We went to lengths as much as cutting out portions of the fabric of the chairs, in case we needed to go back and look for either biological fluid or DNA or hairs or fibers, so there was a multitude of things that we did to collect as much evidence as we could,” said BCI Special Agent David Hammond.

The victim’s parents testified Tuesday, saying their daughter was not close with Castle and had no reason to be inside his home or vehicle on her own accord.

Castle and his attorney said police arrested the wrong suspect.