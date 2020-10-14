Investigators seek help in identifying person who set a puppy on fire

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus’ fire department is requesting help from the community in identifying who set a puppy on fire.

According to a news release from the Division of Fire, firefighters responded to Walnut Hill Park on the East Side just after noon Sunday and found a small area of melted plastic on fire under a tree.

As firefighters were extinguishing the fire, they noticed a small yellow/blond puppy with white feet and a white flea collar running in the area.

Firefighters realized the puppy had black plastic melted to her back and that she had been in the cage. They took her to a veterinary clinic in Canal Winchester, where she was treated for her burn injuries. The puppy was adopted by staff there at Diley Hill Animal Medical Center and is doing remarkably well.

Investigators are working with the Columbus Humane Society to identify who is responsible. They are asking for the public’s help in identifying the puppy or her former owner. Please contact the Columbus Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit at 614 645-3011 if you recognize the puppy or saw anything regarding the fire in the park.