Investigators seek help identifying people & officers involved in clashes between Columbus police, protestors

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying people and police officers involved in incidents between police and protestors in May and June 2020 as it continues an independent investigation into police conduct.

Mayor Andrew J. Ginther launched the investigation in June. He established an email account for the public to send complaints, video and photographs. An independent committee reviewed the complaints, and a retired FBI agent was hired to investigate them.

The city released videos of four incidents at happened in downtown May 29-31, 2020 in November. Monday, they added more than a dozen additional incidents:

May 30, a CPD Officer pulled off a protestor’s gas mask at the Ohio Statehouse

On May 30, protestors were arrested at the corner of East Russell and North High

On June 1, CPD Officers pepper-sprayed three reporters from the OSU Lantern

On May 28, a CPD Officer pushes protestor near the Ohio Statehouse

On May 29, females who are walking on the sidewalk are pepper-sprayed in downtown

On May 30, CPD Officers pepper-spray protestors, Legal Observer and volunteer medics in Pearl Alley

On May 30, female protestor was arrested by CPD Officers in downtown

On May 29, protestors who are standing on the sidewalk are shot at with wooden bullets

On May 29, a Police Officer pepper-sprayed a female in her face, while she was walking with her hands up

On May 29, a bike Police Officer pepper-sprayed a female standing on the sidewalk across from the Statehouse

On May 30, a Police Officer exited CPD cruiser 7315 and pepper-sprayed protestor walking on the sidewalk in the Short North

On May 29, CPD Officers pepper-sprayed protestors standing on the sidewalk in downtown

On May 30, CPD Officers deployed chemical agents on protestors who were on the sidewalk near the Statehouse

On May 28, Police Officers shot projectiles at protestors who are in the street in downtown

On May 28, a Police Officer pepper-sprayed a protestor who was holding a sign and standing in the street downtown

Videos of the encounters can be viewed here, along with ways to submit information, either publicly or anonymously.

According to a news release, as investigations are completed, findings will be turned over to a special prosecutor Kathleen Garber, who was hired by the Columbus City Attorney’s Office. NBC4 is scheduled to speak to Garber Monday for an update on the investigation.