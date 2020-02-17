Investigators identify inmate killed at Madison Correctional Institution

LONDON, Ohio (WCMH) — A homicide investigation is underway after the death of an inmate at Madison Correctional Institution.

According to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections, the incident happened Saturday afternoon at the prison near London, Ohio.

The victim was identified as 23-year-old Robert T. Leach Jr. Leach was serving a seven year sentence for a burglary in Lake County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says it is investigating the incident as a homicide. No charges have been filed at this point.

