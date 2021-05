(COLUMBUS) WCMH — The “suspicious” death of a 4-year old boy on the 1000 block of Geers Avenue this week has been ruled a homicide.

Columbus police responded to a call of an unresponsive child on Wednesday around 5 a.m.

The child was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and was pronounced dead at 6:05 a.m.

“Due to the nature of the injuries, this death is being investigated as a homicide,” according to a CPD release.

Police continue to investigate and have not yet filed charges.