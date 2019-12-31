Investigation into Franklin Co. deputy shows police may have concerns he was with a prostitute while on duty

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — New information from Columbus Police shows a Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy Sergeant currently under an internal affairs investigation was stopped by officers while on duty with a woman who police think may have been a prostitute.

Those concerns were captured on the Columbus officer’s body cam video as he was having a conversation with another Columbus officer during the stop.

“He nervous as hell and I’m pretty sure he’s got a 49 in the car with him,” said the stopping Columbus officer on body cam video.

​According to Columbus Police, 49 is police code for a prostitute.​

NBC4 broke the story about Columbus Police stopping Deputy Sgt. David Aurigemma twice in one night.​ NBC4 spent days combing through the sergeant’s Internal Affairs case file.​

According to the documents, there are many questions investigators are trying to get answers to.

Why was Aurigemma spending time with a woman while on duty?​ Why was he in his personal car and not a county vehicle while on the clock?​

Internal affairs are investigating possible misconduct by Aurigemma at various dates and times.​

On Nov. 9, Aurigemma was stopped twice by Columbus Police.

Records show the first stop happened around midnight at the Boat House Restaurant at Confluence Park.​ An alarm went off there, an officer arrived, and he saw a “suspicious vehicle” parked behind the restaurant.​ The vehicle drove away, the officer followed and caught up to the car near State Route 315. Inside his personal car, the officer found Aurigemma and a woman. The officer called for backup.​

In body cam video, the officer says he thinks the woman accompanying Aurigemma is a prostitute.

​”I have him in a traffic stop,” the officer said in the body cam footage. “He does not have his I.D. or his badge. He has a stranger in the passenger seat and doesn’t have a really good explanation of why he was sitting where he was sitting, giving me some causes for concern. I just want to confirm he is on duty.”

The officer asked who the woman is, and Aurigemma said she’s a “friend.”​ When questioned later, Aurigemma said she’s “a girlfriend.”

​Things got tense when Aurigemma got out of his car against the officer’s initial commands.

“How long have you been with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office,” asked the Columbus officer.

​”Twenty years​,” Aurigemma responded.

​”And just out of curiosity what happens when you’re on a traffic stop and the driver’s door pops open and the driver steps out? ​ I mean Christ! Just kick your legs back in there for me! Stay in the car! Don’t get back out for me,” the Columbus officer said.

​”Like you said, you knew it was another cop,” Aurigemma said.

“Let me confirm. Well, let me confirm that. You also told me you’re armed. Just keep the door closed for me, sir,” the officer said.

​The officer confirmed Aurigemma was on duty, and let him and the woman go.​ ​

About six hours later, Aurigemma’s next run-in with police resulted in him briefly wearing handcuffs and placed in the back of an officer’s cruiser.​

According to investigators, police saw Aurigemma’s car parked in Westgate Park around 6 a.m. The park was closed and Aurigemma was not inside of his car.​

Officers found Aurigemma with his hands in his pockets. When officers told him to remove them, he told police if he took them out, his gun would fall out.​

After several commands, Aurigemma eventually complied with officers and his gun, which was inside his holster, fell to the ground.

Records show Aurigemma told officers he was at the park “working a receiving stolen property case.”

Officers reported Aurigemma’s “actions were suspect and he was nervous.”​ Officers also told Aurigemma he was “not on official business” and the park was closed.​

They handcuffed Aurigemma for “trespassing and violating Columbus City Ordinance.”​

Aurigemma told them he had dropped his girlfriend off at her house nearby. Columbus Police officers located the woman and she confirmed Aurigemma’s story.​ He was not charged with anything and they let him go.​

​Investigators are also looking into an alleged threat he made to a fellow Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy Sergeant.

According to the records, Franklin County Sheriff’s Sgt. Griffin Bluestone was also called to that scene at Westgate Park after police found Aurigemma.

Bluestone claims Aurigemma threatened him due to his involvement in the investigation.​

Bluestone said Aurigemma was upset and called him on the phone, saying, “if I had been ordered to impound his pistol that it probably would have ended badly for me.”

Bluestone took that as a threat and hung up the phone.

​According to records, the woman stopped with Aurigemma has a history of drug arrests. Just last month, officers arrested her for theft.​

During that arrest, authorities noted that they found what they suspect was drugs and drug paraphernalia.

In addition, the investigation into Aurigemma revealed he was asked by a grocery store chain to be relieved of duty from the store due to his conduct.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is not commenting on the case because it is still under investigation.