Interstate 71 has reopened in both directions just north of the Franklin-Pickaway County line.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported the the road was shut down Wednesday afternoon between the exits for U.S. 62/SR 3 and SR56, south of Grove City. At 1:35 p.m., a vehicle reportedly flipped and crossed the median. One person was transported to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center in Columbus in critical condition.

As of 2:45 p.m., both southbound lanes and one northbound was reopen.