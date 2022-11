COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Interstate 270 northbound near the Tuttle Crossing exit was closed for about a half-hour Thursday morning because of a car fire.

Hilliard police reported that I-270 North shut down after a car caught fire before 11 a.m. Some lanes were reopened as of 11:15 a.m. The car was on the left side of the highway.

Traffic was initially forced to exit at Tuttle Crossing Boulevard before some lanes reopened.