International March for Black Lives calls for change, justice in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Protests are continuing in downtown Columbus Saturday.

The International March for Black Lives is happening now near Columbus City Hall.

The march is made up of people of all different races, all different cultures, all different countries.

The protest involving hundreds has two goals, according to organizers: Support for the Black community and for Columbus to hear that Black lives matter.

Before the march started, one of the speakers said he is praying for justice here in Columbus and across the world.

“This one is different because we’re not just talking to Columbus, but we’re talking to the world,” said Harrison Poku-Yeboah. “Because we want the world to know it’s not just a Columbus thing. It’s a global issue how Black people are suffering in all these countries.”

The march was held after another protest in downtown Columbus, the Recall Ginther rally, where there were some tense moments, but no physical altercations, between protesters and police.