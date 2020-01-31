1  of  3
Closings and Delays
Chillicothe City Schools Southern Local Schools Waverly City Schools

Internal affairs file shows Franklin Co. deputy was drunk on the job

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Internal affairs records show that a Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy admitted to drinking vodka on the job before crashing her cruiser and flipping it on its side.

On Oct. 23, 2019, deputy Rodnetta Jones dropped off an inmate at the hospital near Grove City.

According to GPS records, she was driving 76 miles per hour on Holton Road east of Buckeye Parkway when she lost control and crashed the sheriff’s cruiser she was operating.

An empty vodka bottle was found in her backpack, according to the internal affairs file.

Records show her blood alcohol content was .125, which is over the legal limit.

This accident is still under investigation.

Jones is back at work.

The Internal Affairs Case flies show that Jones told investigators during her hearing, “I chose to self medicate when I should’ve done something different. Perhaps if I had reached out or did something different, you know, this wouldn’t of happened.”

Jones also said she hid her drinking habits from loved ones, and only drank when she was alone.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools