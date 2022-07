COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Dr. David Cohn has been named the new interim Chief Executive Officer of the The James Cancer Hospital at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Dr. Cohn is a gynecologic oncologist and has worked at The James for more than 20 years.

I’m happy and humbled to assume the role of interim CEO of the @OSUCCC_James. I’m beyond honored to lead our world-class team of doctors, researchers, nurses and all of our faculty and staff members. pic.twitter.com/ITM828p086 — David Cohn, MD, MBA (@David_Cohn_MD) July 6, 2022

NBC4 Digital Anchor Kristine Varkony spoke with him Friday about his new role.

