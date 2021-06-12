Institute urges blood donations to help Wexner Medical Center

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – When was the last time you donated blood? Was it before the pandemic?

One blood research institute said the country is seeing a blood shortage and it needs your help.

A spokesperson for Versiti said the institute gives the blood it collects to the Wexner Medical Center. Each year, it requires about 60,000 units.

Because of the shortage, Versiti said it needs any and all blood types to help save more lives.

As more people are likely to start traveling as summer approaches, Versiti wants to spread the word about the shortage as fast as possible.

“I want to let people know that for one hour of your time, honestly, donating blood is that part of it, a 10 to 20-minute time limit,” said Heater Sever, area vice president and director of donor services for Versiti. “Donating blood can save up to three lives.”

For more information about how you can give, visit the Versiti website.